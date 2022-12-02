Mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of stray snow showers in the Kittitas and Yakima Valleys and light snow showers in the Cascades and along the east slopes. Accumulation will be light 1-2" for the passes and an inch or less for the east slopes. Dry and cold east of the Cascades tonight with lows in the teens. Patchy freezing fog is possible tomorrow morning with afternoon highs in the upper 20s-near 30.
Saturday mostly cloudy and cold temperatures in the teens and 20s. Sunday there is a slight chance of snow in the lower elevations with the majority of snow accumulation in the Blues and Foothills (4-6") and (1-2") in the Cascades. The lower elevations could see as little as ½" to 1-2". Be prepared for winter travel conditions.
Monday through next Thursday should be quiet with highs in the upper 20s-low 30s and lows in the teens and 20s.
Tri-Cities
Friday Night... Partly Cloudy, Cold... 18
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 26/16
Sunday... Mostly Cloudy, Light Snow at times (10 am-8 PM)... 29/18
Monday... Partly Sunny... 28/22
Tuesday... Partly Sunny... 32/23
Wednesday... Partly Cloudy... 32/21
Thursday... Partly Cloudy... 30/20
Yakima
Friday Night...Partly Cloudy, Slight Chance of Flakes, Cold... 13
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 27/14
Sunday... Mostly Cloudy, Light Snow at times (10 am-8 PM)... 28/16
Monday... Partly Sunny... 28/16
Tuesday... Partly Sunny... 32/17
Wednesday... Partly Cloudy... 32/16
Thursday... Partly Cloudy... 30/18
