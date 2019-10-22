Finally, after seven days of unsettled conditions, we are seeing our weather pattern return to normal. We'll see those winds die down tonight, with overnight lows much cooler than last night at around the low-40s in Tri-Cities.
We've got sunshine every day in our seven day forecast moving forward! We'll see those daytime highs warm up to the 70s by Friday in Tri-Cities. Winds should remain calm, with no real shot for rain.
Friday night, we start to see a mild cold front move through our region. This will pick up the winds a little Friday night and bring a slight possibility of showers to the mountains. Saturday will be much cooler with temperatures in the upper-50s, though winds will calm and no rain is expected in Tri-Cities.
By Sunday, the front moves out, but our temperatures continue to drop. Though the weather looks calm, our daytime highs will gradually cool to the low-50s by early next week, about 10 degrees below average.