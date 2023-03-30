It's going to be a beautiful day on the East side for some baseball. Partly cloudy skies throughout southeast Washington and temperatures in the 60s. Tonight, partly clouds skies and cooling into the mid/upper 30s.
Tomorrow we can expect another break in the rain but increasing clouds overnight with a chance of scattered showers. Sadly, it's not a baseball friendly weekend with a Winter Storm Watch issued for the upper elevations of the WA/OR Cascades. As the low leaves the area, another ridge moves in Friday night with gusty winds and mountain snow.
Winter Storm Watch: Friday 5PM - Sunday 5PM
-Gusty winds: up to 45MPH
-Snow accumulation: 10-14"
-Biggest concern is White Pass
Looking Ahead:
Saturday into Sunday, winds and rain will continue through the Basin, snow in the Cascades. By Sunday evening, we'll have mostly cloudy skies for both Tri-Cities and Yakima. We start the work week off with partly cloudy skies and back into the low 60s after a dip over the weekend. We'll stay relatively dry throughout the start of the week.
Tri-Cities
Thursday: Partly cloudy, mtn snow showers, rainy Foothills - 64/40
Friday: Mostly cloudy, pm clouds/scattered showers - 60/38
Saturday: Showers, pm winds - 58/36
Sunday: AM showers, pm clouds - 56/34
Monday: Partly cloudy - 58/37
Tuesday: Partly cloudy - 60/38
Wednesday: Partly cloudy - 62/40
Yakima
Thursday: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds - 60/32
Friday: Mostly cloudy, pm showers - 56/35
Saturday: AM showers, pm mix - 54/32
Sunday: AM shower, pm clouds - 52/30
Monday: Partly cloudy - 54/34
Tuesday: Partly cloudy - 56/32
Wednesday: Partly cloudy - 58/35
