This week:
Warm and sunny for the rest of the week and most of the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be closer to 90° with Saturday and Sunday holding firm in the low 90s and upper 80s.
Sunday begins the active weather pattern for next week as a trough will encroach on the PNW from the northwest. We will see a shift to a westerly flow with dry, breezy conditions that will also elevate fire danger on Sunday. A few mountain showers in the Cascades on Sunday night/Monday morning, but overall just partly cloudy skies and cooler highs in the low 80s and upper 70s with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Partly cloudy skies will remain through the entire week with breezy conditions each afternoon. Temps will be as cool as the low 70s by Wednesday with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Daytime highs will improve slightly, but remain in the mid 70s through the weekend with cloudy skies and a chance of showers from Thursday midday through Friday afternoon.
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 79-82/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 85-88/50-53
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/50-53
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/45-48
Yakima: 87-90/50-53
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 88-92/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-74/48-51
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 79-82/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 85-88/50-53
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/50-53
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/45-48
Yakima: 87-90/50-53
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 88-92/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-74/48-51
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 79-82/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 85-88/50-53
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/50-53
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/45-48
Yakima: 87-90/50-53
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 88-92/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-74/48-51
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/38-41
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 77-80/47-50
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 80-83/50-53
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 78-81/48-51
Yakima: 78-81/48-51
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 76-79/46-49
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 75-78/45-48
Cascades and mountain passes: 58-61/35-38
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 68-72/37-40
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 73-76/45-48
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 76-79/46-49
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 74-77/44-47
Yakima: 74-77/44-47
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 72-75/44-47
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 73-76/43-46
Cascades and mountain passes: 55-58/32-35
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 68-72/37-40
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 73-76/45-48
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 76-79/46-49
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 74-77/44-47
Yakima: 74-77/44-47
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 72-75/44-47
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 73-76/43-46
Cascades and mountain passes: 55-58/32-35
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 68-72/37-40
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 73-76/45-48
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 76-79/46-49
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 74-77/44-47
Yakima: 74-77/44-47
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 72-75/44-47
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 73-76/43-46
Cascades and mountain passes: 55-58/32-35
