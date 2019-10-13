The rest of Sunday evening should be nice and calm in the Tri-Cities. Expect some cloudy skies and overnight lows in the low 40s.
Monday looks absolutely beautiful! We'll see lots of sunshine and a high of about 62 degrees. It will be gorgeous day to head outside for a hike or a run.
Tuesday will bring sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, but a chance of rain is going to work its way back into our forecast on Wednesday. Get that umbrella ready!
Temperatures will peak on Wednesday as well, with a daytime high of about 66 degrees. We're seeing rain in our daily forecast all the way through next Sunday at this point. Our daytime highs will work their way back down to the low 60s by the time we get to next weekend.