Saturday night will be a cold one for the Tri-Cities, and we're going to see temperatures drop even more as we move into Halloween week.
Saturday night's lows will dip to just above freezing. Our gusty winds will stay with us in the earlier evening hours, but those will die down overnight.
Sunday will bring lots of sunshine to our area, so head out and enjoy a beautiful second half of the weekend! Our daytime highs will be in the low to mid 50s, so don't forget the jacket. It will be a good day to do some yard work or go for a hike.
Monday will bring similar conditions during the day, but by Monday night, we'll see a return of those gusty winds and even colder temperatures. Overnight lows in the Tri-Cities area will hit about 26 degrees Monday night.
The rest of Halloween week will bring daytime highs ranging from the mid to upper 40s. Our overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s. We'll still see lots of sunshine, but be ready to bundle up! The overnight low on Halloween will only be 26 degrees for the Tri-Cities area. It will be a cold night for Trick-or-Treating. Parents, go ahead and start thinking of ways to make your child's coat match their costumes!