It looks like a nice weekend out there, but it might be best to appreciate the sunshine through a window due to air quality concerns.
Saturday night in the Tri-Cities will be calm and cold, with an overnight low around 24 degrees. Sunday will be sunny and beautiful with highs in the upper 40s. We're expecting that weather pattern will repeat itself until Thursday night or so. That's when a chance of rain returns to the Tri-Cities area. Temperatures will climb and reach the upper 50s by next weekend.
Our main issue right now is air quality. There's an area of high pressure parked over us, and it's causing our air to stagnate. The good news is that we'll see some beautiful, sunny days because of this, but the bad news is that our air quality will be impacted for multiple days to come.
An air stagnation advisory is in effect for the Tri-Cities and the surrounding areas until Tuesday morning, at the very least. Time outside should be limited, especially for older adults, kids, and people with asthma or other respiratory conditions.