Thanks to some high pressure off the coast, we are seeing a couple of nice days here across the Columbia Basin. Wednesday and Thursday are looking to see some sunshine, with highs in the mid- to upper-70s. We might see the breeze pick up a little on Thursday as we head into an unsettled weather pattern.
By the end of the week, we are looking for our daytime highs to drop dramatically, as some showers start to move through. We'll likely see showers for Saturday and Sunday, with our daytime highs dropping down into the 50s! Enjoy the last couple of days of sunshine and warm temperatures, it won't last long!