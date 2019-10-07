We saw a gorgeous day in Tri-Cities today! Sunny skies with temperatures up near 80 degrees. I hope you got outside and enjoyed it, because big changes are on the way. We have some low pressure up near Canada that will push a cold front down toward our region.
The first thing you'll notice is that breeze picking up. Monday night in Tri-Cities, we are anticipating wind gusts reaching 40 mph overnight, with a gusty evening expected across the region. That wind will stick around and bring breezy conditions throughout Tuesday.
We're also watching for a few stray showers to impact the region. We might see a couple light showers Monday night in Tri-Cities and across the region. We have the possibility of seeing those showers stick around through Tuesday. By Wednesday, we'll likely be dry across the region, but then those temperatures start to drop.
Those overnight lows in Tri-Cities will dip down below freezing by Wednesday, expect a few frosty mornings out there by Thursday and extending through the weekend. Temperatures aren't looking to return to normal at all during this seven-day forecast, so be prepared for some cooler days ahead.