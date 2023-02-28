Partly cloudy and breezy/windy in the Columbia Basin through Foothills with gusts 20-30 MPH. A rain/to snow mix developing this evening in the Oregon foothills and changing to light snow tonight. Morning temperatures in the 20s, upper 30s-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 40s.
An upper-level low is currently off the coast of the Pacific Northwest this morning. This low kicked a disturbance inland last night that brought light snow (trace-2") across the viewing area. This disturbance is now lifting north and east of Spokane with the snow coming to an end in the end in the Inland Northwest by midday. The upper-level low is now appearing to track a little farther south as it moves inland this afternoon. This will produce scattered rain showers mainly to the south of the Tri-Cities and into the foothills of the Blues between 2-6 PM. It will then transition to a rain/snow mix and eventually light snow for the foothills of Oregon by late evening through 2 AM Wednesday. During this time expect snow for the mountains with the southern Blues receiving the most.
Snowfall Forecast... Today-Early Wednesday Morning
- Cascade Passes: 1-5
- East Slopes: 1-2"
- Kittitas/Yakima Valleys, Columbia Basin: None-Trace
- Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton): 1/2-2" (heaviest south of Pendleton)
- Northern Blues: 1-3"
- Souther Blues: 3-8"
A break in the weather on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies, light wind and highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s-low 30s. Another system arrives Thursday-Friday with moderate to heavy mountain snow and gusty winds for lower elevations. The Cascades could see 8-12" of snow and 4-8" in the Blues. Most of the viewing area looks to be rain shadowed with just a slight chance for a little light night/early morning snow, less than a 1/2". The main impact will be gusty winds at 30-45 mph. The strongest winds will be on Thursday and a Wind Advisory may be needed. Increasing clouds Saturday as the next system pushes into the Pacific Northwest. This system will bring afternoon/evening rain showers that should transition to light snow overnight and continue through Sunday morning. Right now, lower elevation accumulation looks light, maybe 1-2". However, any accumulation that does occur will melt by late morning as we warm above freezing and we see the snow transition back to light rain. Highs Sunday in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s-low 30s. Partly cloudy and dry next Monday with highs in the 40s.
