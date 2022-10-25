Increasing clouds and breezy with scattered showers developing later this afternoon/evening. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-near 60.
The next frontal system is currently pushing onshore and is producing along the coast of Washington and Oregon. A tight pressure gradient ahead of the front will increase our winds today with gusts 20-30 mph. Rain showers will likely move into the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys after 4 PM, Columbia Basin after 6-7 PM and foothills after 8 pm. With that said, we could see a few stray showers before those times. This front will also bring accumulating snow to the Cascades and the Blues later this afternoon through tomorrow morning.
Cascades... This Afternoon-Wednesday Morning
- Snow Level: 3,500 ft
- Snoqualmie Pass (I-90): Rain/Snow Mix (1-4" at summit if snow levels drop to 3,000 ft)
- White Pass (Hwy-12): 4-11"
Blues... Tonight-Wednesday Morning
- 1-4" above 3,500 ft
- 3-7" above 4,500 ft
The frontal system moves quickly to the east and after a slight chance for a stray morning shower Wednesday looks dry and breezy. Weak ridging will keep us dry and breezy for most of Thursday with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s and lows 30s-near 40. A strong northwesterly flow will kick weather disturbance in our direction about every 24 hours with vary chances of rain and breezy to gusty winds. We will have one arriving late Thursday evening/night and another late Friday with a slight chance for a stray shower our two.
The active pattern continues this weekend and into early next week. Both Saturday and Sunday will have a chance for a few scattered rain showers in the lowlands. While the mountains will see a wintry mix of rain and snow. A brief break from the winds on Saturday, but they begin to increase on Sunday, highs in the mid 50s-near 60s. Models are suggesting very strong winds are possible on Halloween as a frontal system moves across the region. Winds could be "howling" with gusts 40-50 mph.
