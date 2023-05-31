Mostly sunny and breezy today with winds at 10-20 mph. Locally windy in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys this afternoon with gusts 25-35 MPH. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, low 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
Another weak upper-level disturbance will produce a few stray showers/t-storms today along the ID/OR border in Wallowa, Union and Baker Counties. Everyone else will remain seasonably warm and dry. The longwave trough will kick a weak shortwave (upper-level disturbance) into the region tomorrow afternoon with a few clouds developing over the crest of the Cascades and maybe a stray shower over the southern WA Cascades. Temperatures will remain in the 70s and low 80s Thursday.
A cut-off low currently sitting over Las Vegas will also send moistures and instability north resulting in more widespread showers/t-storms over southeast OR and southern ID. We will need to keep an eye on this low as it slowly drifts northeast over the next couple of days. Right now all models keep this moisture south and east of the viewing area.
Temperatures rebound into the mid 80s Friday as a southwesterly flow develops with a trough in the Pacific and ridging to our east. The warming trend will take us into the weekend with highs in the mid 80s-low 90s and hotter next week with highs in the low-mid 90s. The 6-10 temperature outlook keeps temperatures above average through June 10!
