Labor Day through the rest of this week:
Becoming sunny this afternoon as wind speeds will pick up to 15-25 mph in Northern Oregon and the northern foothills of the Blues. This will make the fire in Hermiston very difficult for firefighters to contain. Wind speeds will begin to pick up around 9 a.m. then calm down after 8 p.m. this evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s today with Hanford expected to see the low 80s. Tonight will be gusty with clear skies and lows ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s in the lower elevations. Breezy conditions from the west will continue through the week, but at much slower speeds. Ridging off the coast will keep us sunny and dry with a very gradual warm up to the low 80s by Thursday and mid 80s by Friday and Saturday. A low pressure system is expected to slide down Sunday to bring cooler air for the end of the weekend, but some models are also suggesting the ridge to strengthen and keep us warm to start next week. Will assess as the weekend gets closer, but expect it to be sunny for the next seven days.
Labor Day:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 67-70/38-41
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 74-77/49-52
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 76-79/52-55
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 72-75/51-54
Yakima: 75-78/48-51
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 72–75/45-48
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 69-72/43-46
Cascades and mountain passes: 50-53/39-42
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 78-81/50-53
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 76-79/52-55
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 72-75/51-54
Yakima: 75-78/47-50
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 72–75/45-48
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 69-72/43-46
Cascades and mountain passes: 56-59/39-42
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 76-79/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 78-81/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 79-82/51-54
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 74-77/56-59
Yakima: 77-80/48-51
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 78-81/52-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 72-75/52-54
Cascades and mountain passes: 56-59/39-42
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 76-79/42-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 78-81/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 80-83/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/52-55
Yakima: 80-83/49-52
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 76-79/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 74-77/49-52
Cascades and mountain passes: 59-62/41-44
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 83-86/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 82-85/52-55
Yakima: 81-84/52-55
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 81-84/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 59-62/42-45
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima: 84-87/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/57-60
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/43-46
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 76-79/42-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 78-81/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 80-83/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/52-55
Yakima: 80-83/49-52
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 76-79/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 72-75/49-52
Cascades and mountain passes: 57-60/40-43
