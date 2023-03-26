Breezy week, drier and cooler temperatures: Sunday evening forecast

Wind Advisory: Grande Ronde Valley, Cabbage Hill & NEOR 8 PM Monday - 3PM Tuesday
-Potentially damaging winds
-Winds: 25-35 MPH
-Gusts: 45-50 MPH
-Could cause down tree limbs and power lines = spotty power outages
Looking ahead:
Other than a hectic start to the work week, by Tuesday, looks like two lows are moving towards each other bringing us the winds. We can expect some increasing clouds and a few stray showers along the Foothills and East Slopes. NWS has issued the Wind Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning, mainly for the East Slopes og the OR Cascades, specifics for that, starts in Bend and goes more south. Upper elevations in WA Cascades and OR Blues may see snow showers, little to no accumulation. By Wednesday, a drier yet cooler upper-level low moves in off the coast then ending the week relatively dry scattered/stray showers on Thursday. Then we start the weekend wet and windy. As a trough moves through over the weekend, more winds are expected in the Foothills and lower Columbia Basin on Sunday.
More mountain snow expected Saturday and Sunday above 4,500 ft. Estimated snow accumulation is at:
-WA Cascades & Blues: 3-5" (Between Saturday & Sunday)
-OR Cascades & Wallowa's: 5-10" (Saturday)
Tri-Cities:
Monday: Partly cloudy, PM clouds - 58/40
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mtn. showers - 58/37
Wednesday: Partly sunny - 60/40
Thursday: Partly sunny, mtn. showers - 60/38
Friday: Partly sunny, increasing clouds - 62/40
Saturday: AM mtn showers, winds - 62/38
Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy - 63/34
Yakima:
Monday: Partly cloudy - 56/37
Tuesday: Stray showers, mtn. showers - 56/34
Wednesday: Partly sunny - 58/36
Thursday: Partly sunny - 60/32
Friday: Partly cloudy, pm clouds - 61/38
Saturday: AM showers, mtn. snow - 59/34
Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy - 57/32
