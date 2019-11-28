Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! We saw some seriously chilly temperatures today, and it looks like they're going to stay that way for the foreseeable future.
Our overnight lows on Thanksgiving night will reach the low 20s, and we'll have some light winds to go along with those temperatures. It is going to be a COLD night to stand in line outside, so bundle up if you're a dedicated Black Friday shopper!
Daytime highs on Friday will be around freezing for the Tri-Cities, and we'll see some freezing fog roll in as we go into the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the teens heading into Saturday morning. That freezing fogs looks like it will stuck with us through early Saturday.
Saturday's highs will also be around freezing, and the Tri-Cities will see a chance of snow starting late Saturday night into Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will bring cloudy conditions and another round of daytime highs around freezing.