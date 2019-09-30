After a record-breaking cold weekend, we are watching for more cold temperatures this week. We will get down to freezing Monday night, with our overnight low sitting at 32 degrees. Yakima will even see temperatures down below freezing, with a projected 29 degree Monday night. It will be even colder than Sunday night as we won't have as much cloud cover.
As much of the region is at or below freezing Monday night, we are under another Freeze Warning from 2:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Protect your crops and sensitive plants, and keep an eye on unprotected outdoor plumbing as damage is possible with the freezing temperatures ahead. Watch for a frosty Tuesday morning and give yourself a little extra time to get where you need to go in the morning as black ice is a possible concern on the roadways.
We're normally sitting comfortably in the mid-70s this time of year in Tri-Cities, but this week, we are expecting temperatures well below average.
On Tuesday, we'll see sunshine and calm winds, but our daytime high is only supposed to reach 60 degrees. We are expecting sunshine again on Wednesday, but then clouds start to move through on Thursday and stick around for a few days. We are warming up into the weekend, but we'll still be below average temperature-wise. We'll gradually reach the upper-60s by Sunday with dry and calm conditions expected all week.
Hopefully by early next week, we'll see those temperatures back to normal, but prepare for a few cold days ahead in the meantime.