Calm weekend and week ahead. Temperatures today in the upper 80s around the region with overnight lows in the 50s. Gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley are now breezy winds until Monday. Tri-Cities will remain quiet throughout the week. Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week with temperatures really hitting the mid and upper 90s. HOT before a drop in temperatures ahead of next weekend.
With hotter temperatures, remember these safety tips!
Heading to the river?
-Remember to wear a lifejacket
-Layer of the sunscreen
-Water is still VERY cold
-Levels are high and running faster than normal
Firing up the grill or a campfire?
-Make sure surrounding areas are clear of dry leaves that can spark up
-Once finished, drown out the fire with LOTS of water
-Too hot to touch? too hot to leave unattended
PETS!
-Asphalt is getting hot so it's too hot to take your pets out for a walk
-Keep them hydrated with lots of water
-NEVER leave them in the car alone
Know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke!
-Both can cause dizziness and confusion
-Heat stroke is more dangerous
-Seek medical help if you're not getting better of heat exhaustion
-Heat stroke? CALL 9-1-1
-sip on cool water
Tri-Cities
Saturday: Sunny breezy - 88/56
Sunday: Sunny and warm - 90/58
Monday: Sunny - 81/60
Tuesday: HOT and clear - 97/63
Wednesday: Sunny and HOT - 98/65
Thursday: Mostly clear - 94/62
Yakima
Saturday: Sunny and breezy, gusty Kittitas Valley - 87/54
Sunday: Sunny and breezy - 88/56
Monday: Sunny - 88/56
Tuesday: Sunny and HOT - 93/61
Wednesday: HOT, pm clouds - 95/63
Thursday: Partly cloudy then mostly clear - 92/60
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.