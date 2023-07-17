Weather Alert ends tonight however it will be back on Thursday-Saturday for Tri-Cities, just Friday for Yakima.
Weather Alert - Triple Digit Temperatures
-Tri-Cities Thursday - Saturday
-Yakima Only Friday
-Hot and low humidity = high fire danger
Red Flag Warning - Ended early
Wind Advisory - Ended early
Some Record Temperatures to make note of:
-Kennewick: 115° in 2021
-Yakima: 113° in 2021
-WA State: 120° in 2021 (Hanford)
-July Record: 118° in 1928 (Wahluke)
Mostly clear and cooler tonight before we warm right back up in the end of the week. Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning ended earlier than expected. Although both ended, fire danger is still relatively high since humidity is low. A dry westerly flow brings temperatures down to seasonal average. Temperatures rise once again on Wednesday night before low 100s on Thursday. However, as temperatures rise on Wednesday, we'll remain dry, continuing to raise our fire danger.
On Thursday, a closed upper-level low off the coast of Alaska and British Columbia moves in with little to no moisture. That in combination with triple digit temps and breezy conditions once again, we'll be in a weather alert day. The trough that follows the triple digits lowers our temperatures on Sunday. Overnight lows throughout the next week stay in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday: Sunny and breezy - 90/58
Wednesday: Sunny - 98/60
Thursday: Sunny and HOT WX Alert - 101/64
Friday: Sunny and HOT WX Alert - 103/67
Saturday Sunny and HOT WX Alert - 100/62
Sunday: Sunny and cooler - 94/60
Yakima
Tuesday: Sunny and breezy - 87/60
Wednesday: Sunny - 94/58
Thursday: Sunny and warmer - 99/62
Friday: Sunny and HOT WX Alert - 100/64
Saturday: Sunny and warm - 99/61
Sunday: Sunny - 92/58
