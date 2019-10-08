We're seeing the impacts of that latest storm wrap up Tuesday night. We're still expecting wind gusts up to 25 mile per hour and scattered showers across the region. That will all wrap up by about 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
This storm is dumping some snow in the mountains. The east slopes of the Cascades could see between two and four inches tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for this area that expires at 8:00 p.m. tonight. They've also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Blues, but it expires at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning as the snow is expected to linger there into tomorrow morning. The Blues could see between three and seven inches of snow, so if you have to drive through that area at all, give yourself extra time and plan for slippery roads.
Overnight, we're seeing those low temperatures dip down near freezing, so plan for some frost out there for Wednesday morning in places like Yakima, Sunnyside, Pullman and La Grande.
By Wednesday, everything calms down significantly. We are seeing calm winds and sunshine, but temperatures will be about 15 degrees below average. Our overnight lows will get really cold starting Wednesday night. We'll be down into the 20s in Tri-Cities. Be prepared for some frosty mornings by late week and into the weekend. By Sunday, we see those temperatures return to normal and we say goodbye to those frosty mornings, at least for now!