We are seeing a clear and calm evening out there, but with Air Quality concerns right now, it's a little hard to enjoy it!
We have some high pressure sitting right on top of us right now, so we are not seeing a lot of airflow through the region. Pollutants that are typically released into our air are blown out shortly after, but our wind has been calm for days, so those pollutants are staying in our area and settling to the surface.
As this high pressure will remain strong through Wednesday afternoon, air quality is expected remain an issue until Thursday. We'll start to see that high pressure weaken by Wednesday night and allow for some airflow through the Inland Northwest. Air quality should improve by then and we'll see some clouds start to move through the region.
Our temperatures will start to warm as well by the end of the week and into the weekend. Right now, our daytime highs are around average in the mid-50s and our overnight lows are about 10 degrees below average in the mid-20s. We're expecting our temperatures to bump up across the board by the weekend, with daytime highs in the low-60s and overnight lows in the upper-30s.