Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with slightly warmer overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Friday, a weak disturbance moves through increasing cloud cover with sun breaks and a chance of light mountain snow showers (1-3") with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.
Saturday and Sunday will be dry in the lower elevations with breezy to gusty winds and light mountain snow possible in the Cascades. A slight chance of lower elevation sprinkles Sunday night- Monday. Also, strong gusty winds develop Monday for the Cascades, Foothills of the Blues and the Columbia Basin 35-45 MPH.
Next week another round of heavy mountain snow is on the way (1-2') and cold arctic temperatures by mid-week along with snow developing in the lower elevations… Faux spring is over...winter returns!
Tri-Cities
Thursday Night... Mostly Cloudy ... 48/31
Friday... Partly Sunny... 53/30
Saturday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 52/32
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, Breezy... 54/41
Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Breezy... 57/38
Tuesday... Scattered Showers, Windy, Falling Temps, PM Rain/Snow, Light Snow Night... 45/27
Wednesday... AM Light Snow, Windy, Cold... 34/16
Yakima
Thursday Night... Mostly Cloudy ... 45/28
Friday... Partly Sunny... 51/27
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 51/30
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, Breezy... 52/35
Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Breezy... 55/34
Tuesday... Scattered Showers, Windy, Falling Temps, PM Rain/Snow, Light Snow Night... 43/23
Wednesday... AM Light Snow, Windy, Cold... 30/12
