Tuesday, July 18th Evening Forecast
Calm weather tonight through Wednesday night. Thursday morning, we see a warming trend with hot and breezy conditions. Winds through the cascades turn breezy/gusty in the Kittitas Valley. An upper-level ridge starts to push East, temperatures increase into the triple digits on Thursday. Starting Thursday, we go into a Weather Alert for Tri-Cities and Yakima. Yakima's WX Alert ends on Friday while Tri-Cities continues into Saturday.
By Friday, we see hot and dry conditions around the area, increasing our fire danger into the weekend. Start off the work week with cool but still warm temperatures. Cooler air starts to filter through. Although cooler, temperatures re still above normal for the time of year.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday: Sunny and hot - 98/64
Thursday: WX Alert Sunny and HOT - 102/68
Friday: WX Alert Sunny and HOT - 102/64
Saturday: WX Alert Sunny and HOT - 100/64
Sunday: Sunny and slightly cooler - 95/62
Monday: Sunny and cooler - 92/61
Yakima
Wednesday: Sunny and breezy - 94/62
Thursday: WX Alert Sunny and breezy -100/64
Friday: WX Alert Sunny and HOT - 100/62
Saturday: Sunny and still warm - 96/64
Sunday: Sunny and slightly cooler - 93/60
Monday: Sunny - 91/60
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.