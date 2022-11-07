Increasing clouds tonight with a chance of rain or rain snow mix in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys little to no accumulation expected in the Yakima Valley and about ½ inch accumulation in the Kittitas Valley. Overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.
A few stray showers possible tomorrow morning partly cloudy and clearing later in the day. Cold Canadian air arrives tomorrow and is here to stay all week. Tuesday's temperatures in the 30s-40s and lows in the teens and 20s.
Mountains snow showers will continue through Wednesday. The lower elevations will be dry and very cold Wednesday through Sunday.
Tri-Cities
Monday Night... Increasing Clouds...30
Tuesday... Cold and Breezy..44/26
Wednesday... Partly Sunny, Cold... 37/22
Thursday... Partly Sunny... 36/19
Friday...Mostly Sunny...34/21
Yakima
Monday Night... Cloudy, Light Snow Night... 27
Tuesday... AM Flurries, Breezy... 36/18
Wednesday... Partly Sunny and Cold... 38/16
Thursday... Partly Sunny... 35/17
Friday...Partly Sunny... 34/17
