Increasing clouds tonight with a slight chance of rain or thunderstorm late after 11 PM. Strong gusty winds will continue in the Kittitas/Yakima valleys winds 10-20 MPH and Gusts up to 30 MPH. Overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Partly sunny and warmer Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to climb through Thursday and drop dramatically on Friday from the 80s and back down to the 60s.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday evening through Friday with a break between systems Saturday and more showers possible Sunday.
Tri-Cities
Monday... Partly Cloudy, Few Showers/Stray T-Storm... 73/52
Tuesday... Partly Sunny, Night Showers/Stray T-Storm... 84/56
Wednesday... Partly Sunny, Night Showers/Stray T-Storm... 89/55
Thursday... Partly Sunny, Night Showers/Stray T-Storm... 82/54
Friday... Scattered Showers, Cooler... 65/47
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 70/47
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, PM Showers... 73/46
Yakima
Monday... Partly Cloudy, Few Showers/Stray T-Storm... 71/50
Tuesday... Partly Sunny, Night Showers/Stray T-Storm... 83/54
Wednesday... Partly Sunny, Night Showers/Stray T-Storm... 87/54
Thursday... Partly Sunny, Night Showers/Stray T-Storm... 79/52
Friday... Scattered Showers, Cooler... 65/43
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 67/42
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, PM Showers... 69/41
