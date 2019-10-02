Your Wednesday night is going to be a lot more comfortable than the last few, as overnight lows will sit about 10 degrees warmer across the region. Tri-Cities is looking for mid-40s tonight, with Yakima in the upper-30s.
For your Thursday, we're still looking for cooler temperatures than normal with highs in the 60s. We'll see a few sun breaks out there, but we're also watching for a few light showers as well, likely in the afternoon. It's a minimal chance, only sitting at about 20%, but it is possible that you'll see a couple raindrops out there tomorrow.
By Friday, you'll notice a bit of a breeze but we''ll see those temperature stick in the upper-60s as we head into the weekend. We're looking for partly sunny conditions out there for your weekend.
Next week, we see those temperatures finally heat up! We'll be in the mid-70s in Tri-Cities on Monday and it's looking to be nice and sunny.