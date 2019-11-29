Heads up Thanksgiving travelers: it looks like a chance of snow is heading our way this weekend.
The Tri-Cities will see some freezing fog starting late tonight as lows dip to the upper teens. That fog is expected to stick with us into Saturday morning, so be prepared for that if you're heading out early! Saturday should be beautiful but cold. Daytime highs will be in the mid 30s, and we'll see lots of sunshine.
The clouds will start to roll in Saturday night as temperatures drop to the low 20s. Sunday will bring a solid chance of light snow to the region, so be prepared for winter driving if you're traveling on Sunday. The snow should lighten up on Sunday night, leaving the Tri-Cities with mostly cloudy conditions and more lows in the low 20s.
The new week will bring a mix of sunny and cloudy days. Highs will mainly stay in the upper 30s, but we might clack the low 40s by Friday. The week looks mostly dry until Thursday and Friday. That's when see a chance of rain or a rain and snow mix return to the forecast.