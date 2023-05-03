Increasing clouds tonight with a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms late, overnight lows in the 50s.
Thursday will be interesting as a low front opens and moves north bringing moisture and instability into the forecast area tomorrow afternoon. A good chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop in the early afternoon. Any thunderstorms that do develop could be very strong with heavy showers, lightning and small hail as well as localized strong gusty winds as the storms pass through. Remember our favorite saying “When Thunder Roars Head Indoors”
More light rain and strong gusty winds for Friday and a big drop in the temperatures. Winds could gust between 30-35 MPH and temperatures drop into the 60s.
This weekend remains on the cool side and unsettled with breezy winds and a slight chance of showers.
Hydrology concerns and potential flooding through the weekend. Rivers flowing out of the Cascades and Blues continue to run high and fast with many near bank full. At this time the Naches is the only river in our viewing area that may experience flooding. The current River forecast for the Naches shows it reaching Minor Flood Stage Thursday morning around 11 AM at Naches and cresting about six inches above Minor Flood Stage late Friday morning, then dropping below flood stage Saturday afternoon. Minor flooding is only expected... Stay Tuned.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday Night... Chance Night Showers/Stray T-Storms... 55
Thursday... Partly Sunny, Breezy, Evening-Night Showers/Stray T-Storms... 81/50
Friday... Scattered Showers, Cooler, Windy... 62/45
Saturday... Partly Cloudy, Breezy... 66/42
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, Stray Night... 68/43
Monday... Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower... 68/43
Tuesday... Partly Cloudy, Breezy... 69.45
Yakima
Wednesday Night... Late Night Showers/Stray T-Storms... 55
Thursday... Partly Sunny, Breezy, Evening-Night Showers/Stray T-Storms... 80/50
Friday... Scattered Showers, Cooler, Windy... 61/40
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 62/37
Sunday... Partly Cloudy... 64/40
Monday... Partly Cloudy... 64/37
Tuesday... Partly Cloudy... 65/41
