WINTER STORM WARNING
- East slopes of the Cascades until 11 p.m. tonight.
- New ice accumulation will be less than a tenth of an inch with new snowfall accumulation less than one inch.
- Dangerous to impossible travel conditions for the mountain passes. Stevens and Snoqualmie are expecting an ice storm until 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
- Snoqualmie is checking pass conditions around 9 p.m. tonight to determine when it will reopen. No word on Stevens plans to reopen or when that might occur.
- Strong winds and ice could cause power outages along the east slopes.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
- Yakima and Kittitas Valleys and Columbia Basin until 7 p.m.
- Northern foothills of the Blues in Oregon and Washington until 11 p.m. tonight.
- Less than one inch of snow and less than a tenth of an inch of ice expected by Sunday morning.
- Breezy conditions and icy roads will cause travel to be extremely difficult if not impossible.
Flooding and avalanches could be possible in the Cascades as more rain moves in from the west side of the state and begins to melt some of the snow and ice.
Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with a very slight chance of freezing rain falling tonight.
Roads will be slick across the entire region making travel difficult to impossible locally.
Temps will continue to climb overnight as a warm front from the next system continues to move in behind this passing trough.
The warm front will likely turn any precipitation on Sunday into rain with a very slight chance of early morning freezing rain.
Slick roads for much of the morning with mostly wet roads by midday/early afternoon for the entire region.
Mountain passes will still see the bulk of the moisture with temps rising turning most of it into just rain showers.
Temps on Christmas day will be right around the freezing mark or just above it for the entire region.
Only losing a few degrees Sunday night, temps will climb into the mid to upper 30s on Monday.
Monday and Tuesday we will still see rain showers continue with most of the moisture tapering off around Tuesday afternoon. Temps Tuesday will climb into the low 40s and hold through Thursday.
Wednesday we will get a break from rain ice and snow as we see partly sunny skies and warmer temps with a slight chance of rain and snow coming back late Wednesday night through Friday.
The rain will have a little bit of everything from rain to freezing to even some slight snowfall through Friday. Saturday will see some partly sunny skies and keep the temps in the upper 30s for the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.