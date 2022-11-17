Clear and bitterly cold tonight, the coldest temperatures so far this fall, lows dropping to the low and mid-teens through Sunday. On a positive note, the sun is back as this cold front has broken down the pesky inversion layer...Yay  

Tomorrow a dry cold front will dominate from Friday-Monday with possible fog and freezing fog Saturday night/Sunday Morning. Daytime highs in the 30s and lows in the teens! Otherwise mostly cold sunny skies. 

A front from the Pacific moves in late Monday night/Tuesday morning increasing our chances of stray showers or light snow flurries, changing to rain/snow mix with no accumulation in the lower elevations and 4-6" in the Cascades (White Pass) and 4-6" in the Blues (Tollgate) Mountain passes will likely have travel issues Monday-Tuesday. 

Tri-Cities 

Thursday Night... Mostly Clear & Cold... 17 

Friday... Mostly Sunny... 35/14 

Saturday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly, Mostly Sunny... 34/15 

Sunday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly Sunny... 34/18 

Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Snow Night... 36/23 

Tuesday... AM Mix to Rain, Cloudy... 43/33 

Wednesday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower... 52/37 

Yakima 

Thursday Night... Mostly Clear & Cold... 14 

Friday... Mostly Sunny... 36/12 

Saturday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly, Mostly Sunny... 35/13 

Sunday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly Sunny... 35/18 

Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Night Rain/Snow... 37/23 

Tuesday... AM Mix to Rain, Cloudy... 42/32 

Wednesday...  Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower... 49/33 

 