Clear and bitterly cold tonight, the coldest temperatures so far this fall, lows dropping to the low and mid-teens through Sunday. On a positive note, the sun is back as this cold front has broken down the pesky inversion layer...Yay
Tomorrow a dry cold front will dominate from Friday-Monday with possible fog and freezing fog Saturday night/Sunday Morning. Daytime highs in the 30s and lows in the teens! Otherwise mostly cold sunny skies.
A front from the Pacific moves in late Monday night/Tuesday morning increasing our chances of stray showers or light snow flurries, changing to rain/snow mix with no accumulation in the lower elevations and 4-6" in the Cascades (White Pass) and 4-6" in the Blues (Tollgate) Mountain passes will likely have travel issues Monday-Tuesday.
Tri-Cities
Thursday Night... Mostly Clear & Cold... 17
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 35/14
Saturday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly, Mostly Sunny... 34/15
Sunday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly Sunny... 34/18
Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Snow Night... 36/23
Tuesday... AM Mix to Rain, Cloudy... 43/33
Wednesday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower... 52/37
Yakima
Thursday Night... Mostly Clear & Cold... 14
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 36/12
Saturday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly, Mostly Sunny... 35/13
Sunday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly Sunny... 35/18
Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Night Rain/Snow... 37/23
Tuesday... AM Mix to Rain, Cloudy... 42/32
Wednesday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower... 49/33
