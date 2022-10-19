Tonight, mostly clear and cool and hazy with light winds and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Tomorrow unfortunately will most likely be the 70-degree day for the year...(said with a sad face.) Upper-level clouds will increase as the high-pressure ridge breaks down and moves east and a cold front moves in. Highs in the low to mid 70s lows in the 30s and 40s.
Increasing clouds and gusty winds bring in an active weather system Friday with showers developing later in the Midday to PM hours. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday with low temperatures down to the freezing level in some areas. More scattered showers and breezy winds Saturday and Sunday. Snow levels drop Saturday night with a chance of light mountain snow above 4,000 ft. On a positive note, this system should bring an end to the poor air quality and fire season.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday Night... Mostly Clear, Hazy... 38
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 72/45
Friday... Mostly Cloudy, Cooler, Breezy, PM Rain Developing... 64/45
Saturday... Scattered Showers, Mostly Cloudy, Breezy... 60/37
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Night Showers... 59/41
Monday... AM Showers, Partly Cloudy, Breezy... 62/40
Tuesday... Partly/Mostly Cloudy, Rain Late PM... 59/40
Yakima
Wednesday Night... Mostly Clear, Hazy... 38
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Hazy... 75/41
Friday... Mostly Cloudy, Cooler, Breezy, Late AM Rain Developing... 60/39
Saturday... Scattered Showers, Mostly Cloudy, Breezy... 58/34
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Night Showers... 57/35
Monday... AM Showers, Partly Cloudy, Breezy... 57/35
Tuesday... Partly/Mostly Cloudy, Rain Late PM... 54/34
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.