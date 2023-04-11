Increasing clouds tonight in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys clearing in Tri-Cities and Walla Walla with strong gusty winds 30-40 MPH. Chilly overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.
A slight chance of rain/snow mix tomorrow morning for Yakima/Kittitas Valleys as well as the foothills of the Blues not expecting much accumulation possibly a half inch or less, also a slight chance of a stray morning/midday shower for the Columbia Basin. Snow is more likely to impact NE Oregon the I-84 corridor tomorrow as well. Daytime highs in the low to mid 50s.
High pressure returns Thursday with a gradual warming trend and mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
The weekend looks pretty good so far, mostly sunny and we could break into the 70s in some areas.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday Night... Clearing, Windy... 57/35
Wednesday... Partly Sunny, Stray Shower (mainly south)... 55/32
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 59/34
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 62/36
Saturday... Mostly Sunny... 67/41
Sunday... Partly Sunny, Warmer, Night Showers... 72/44
Monday... Scattered Showers, Breezy... 66/39
Yakima
Tuesday... Partly Cloudy,Windy.. 54/29
Wednesday... Little AM Rain/Snow Mix, Partly Sunny... 53/28
Thursday... Partly Sunny... 57/29
Friday... Partly Sunny... 59/33
Saturday... Mostly Sunny... 63/38
Sunday... Partly Sunny, Warmer, Night Showers... 65/30
Monday... Scattered Showers, Breezy... 60/34
