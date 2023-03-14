Partly cloudy with partial clearing overnight except for the foothills of the Blues (Walla Walla, Dayton) with a chance of rain mainly before 11 PM snow level (3,100 feet lowering to 1,500 feet) after midnight. Overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY
ABOVE 4000 FEET... Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Ochoco-John Day
Highlands
- WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches above
4,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
- IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest accumulations are expected above
4,500 feet across the mountain passes, especially in moderate to
heavy snow bands this afternoon and evening. Lighter totals of up to 3 inches are expected below 4,500 feet.
Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny with breezy winds for Yakima and Tri-Cities at 10-20 mph and gusts to 25 mph and stronger winds for the Kittitas Valley and Foothills of the Blues, gusts up to 30 mph. Warmer daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s.
High pressure builds for Thursday and Friday mostly sunny and warm with highs approaching the low 60s.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday Night... Cloudy – Partial Clearing ... 32
Wednesday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 57/27
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 58/28
St. Patrick's Day... Mostly Sunny... 59/33
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 59/35
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers... 60/35
Monday... Partly Sunny... 59/38
Yakima
Tuesday Night... Cloudy – Partial Clearing... 26
Wednesday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 53/25
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 54/27
St. Patrick's Day... Mostly Sunny... 55/31
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 55/33
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, Stray Showers... 57/33
Monday... Partly Sunny... 56/34
