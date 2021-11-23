Clearing skies, gusty winds, and mountain snow with only 2 days until Thanksgiving

SOUTHEAST WA - Tri-Cities will see a high of 52 today with a low of 32 while Yakima will see a high of 49 and a low of 28. A Winter Weather advisory in Western Chelan County for Stevens Pass will be in effect 4pm Monday to 4pm today.
Last night through today, an upper ridge will give us winds across the foothills of the Blue Mountains and a southerly breeze through the Grande Ronde Valley. Though most of the fog will lift this morning, expect to see some fog through the Basin and Yakima Valley up until early afternoon.
An upper level trough will give us some chance of rain which is why we had some showers this morning. Moderate snow will fall in the mountains as well as in the Blue Mountains, Cascades, the higher elevation alleys and the passes. Snow accumulation is up to 6 inches in the Cascade passes and 2 inches in the Blue Mountains passes. A trace of a wintry mix with rain and snow could be possible for Central Oregon before sunrise this morning.
Gusty winds today will range from 30-40mph.
Wednesday through Saturday, an upper level ridging will give us some dry climate but fog might still be here Wednesday morning and again Wednesday night. A shortwave coming Thursday will give us an atmospheric river giving us some rain that will be concentrated mostly throughout the mountains with possibly a tad of rain in lower elevations. Rivers are expected to rise across eastern slopes on the Cascades. Snow levels could rise as much as up to 7-8ft.