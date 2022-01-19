We'll experience light freezing rain tonight and Thursday as the storm moves across the Cascades and into eastern Oregon and Washington. Expect slippery roads, slow travel and delays.
Another hazardous weather outlook for Central Washington, East Central Washington and North Central Washington is in effect for today and tonight.
A winter weather advisory in effect until 10am tomorrow with mixed precipitation and total snow accumulation of up to one inch and ice accumulation of one tenth to fifteen hundredths of an inch. This applies to Washington's Northwest Blue Mountains, and the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
Additionally, a frontal system which came off the coast this morning sent a warm front into the region tonight-early Thursday morning. With the warmer and moist air overpowering the cold air front, this causes cold air trapped in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys resulting in light freezing rain/drizzle. This is enough to created icy roads and possible school delays.
As a cold front and warm front collide together, this will tighten our pressure gradient and should produce breezy/windy conditions with the strongest winds in the foothills.
Rain showers will develop ahead of the front and will likely continue into the afternoon. This system is strong enough to break the inversion in addition to dispersing the low clouds and fog. Despite the chance for rain, most areas should be warmer with highs in the mid 40s-low 50s in the strong southerly flow. Skies should begin to clear by Thursday evening which will give us sunshine on Friday.
We also have an stagnation advisory for southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho until 10am tomorrow.
Clouds and fog will return this weekend.