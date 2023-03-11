SATURDAY EVENING FORECAST
Remember to set your clocks an hour ahead for Daylight Saving Time!
Next couple of days:
We're seeing mostly dry conditions Saturday night heading into Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, another system moves in bringing some gusty winds and rain to the area and snow in the upper elevations.
National Weather Service hasn't issued a Wind Advisory just yet, but the mostly affected area would be the Grande Ronde Valley. If so, it would show up Monday afternoon.
Temperatures however, start to go into the 60s... You read that correctly. Then they'll drop a bit after Tuesday followed by mostly sunny days.
Looking ahead:
We'll see some patchy cloudy days with warmer temperatures. Another little trough moves in bringing rain to the lower elevations and mountain snow. Not much snow to have a big impact on travel. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for the lower elevations and 40s in the upper elevations.
Tri-Cities:
Sunday: Mostly cloudy evening rain showers... 53/38
Monday: Scattered showers and breezy conditions... 63/40
Tuesday: Scattered showers... 57/38
Wednesday: Mostly sunny...58/34
Thursday: Mostly sunny... 57/33
Friday: Partly cloudy... 58/34
Saturday: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds... 60/37
Sunday: Mostly cloudy... 62/38
Yakima:
Sunday: Mostly cloudy... 50/30
Monday: Rain showers... 58/32
Tuesday: Morning mix, pm rain... 53/33
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy... 52/30
Thursday: Partly cloudy... 54/32
Friday: Partly cloudy... 55/33
Saturday: Mostly sunny... 56/32
Sunday: Mostly sunny...54/31
