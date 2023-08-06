Sunday August 6, 2023:
Cloud coverage and scattered rains continue through tomorrow due to an upper level low progressing eastward towards Idaho.
Scattered showers tomorrow with chance of isolated thunderstorms from the Washington Cascades to the lower Columbia Basin.
Temperatures will stay lower than normal the next couple of days with minimum humidity staying above normal for this time of year.
A warming trend starts this week bringing temperatures back into the 90s.
