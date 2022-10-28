Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with breezy to gusty winds 10-15 mph and 20 mph in the foothills of the Blues. Low temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
Saturday winds will decrease with mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
Expect scattered showers in the Mountains this weekend as snow levels climb to 6-8,000 ft tonight through Monday. Snow levels drop Monday night to 3-5,000 ft. With snow possible in the higher elevations By Tuesday snow levels drop to around 1,500 ft. level
Gusty winds return Halloween Monday 20-30 mph and a slight chance of showers and mountain snow which could impact travel across the passes...plan for winter driving conditions.
Tri-Cities
Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy, Breezy... 43
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 63/44
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, PM Breezy, Stray Showers... 61/46
Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Windy, Scattered Showers... 63/41
Tuesday... AM Shower, Partly Cloudy, Cooler... 56/34
Wednesday... Partly Sunny... 53/32
Thursday... PM Showers... 51/36
Yakima
Friday Night... Partly Cloudy... 34
Saturday... Partly Cloudy... 59/36
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, PM Breezy, Stray Showers... 58/40
Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Windy... 61/35
Tuesday... Partly Cloudy... 53//28
Wednesday... Partly Sunny... 52/27
Thursday... PM Showers... 50/31
