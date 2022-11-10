Partly cloudy, dry and cold tonight with light winds 5 mph overnight low temperatures in the chilly low to mid 20s.
Increasing Clouds Friday and Saturday with a chance of snow showers in the Mountains Friday morning with 1” or less accumulation and a chance of snow or rain/snow mix in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys late morning to midafternoon. Otherwise mostly cloudy with a slight chance of some sprinkles in the Columbia Basin and Foothills. Friday’s temperatures are in the mid to upper-30s and lows in the 20s. Saturday will be mainly cloudy to partly sunny and a tad warmer in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday mostly to partly cloudy with a slight chance of nighttime stray snow flurries in the Columbia Basin.
Models are suggesting a weather system moving in Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning with possible snow accumulation in the lower elevations...It’s a little early but we will be monitoring this system closely.
Tri-Cities
Thursday Night... Increasing clouds ... 21
Veterans Day... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers/Sprinkle Midday-Early Afternoon... 38/24
Saturday... Partly Cloudy... 41/24
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, Stray Flurry Late PM... 42/26
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 41/24
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 39/24
Wednesday... Partly Cloudy... 38/24
Yakima
Thursday Night... Increasing clouds ... 20
Veterans Day... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Flurries Late AM-Early Afternoon... 37/22
Saturday... Partly Cloudy... 42/22
Sunday... Partly Sunny... 43/22
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 41/20
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 41/20
Wednesday... Partly Cloudy... 39/21
