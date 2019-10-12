Saturday night will bring cloud cover to the Tri-Cities region, and it looks like that will stick with us into Sunday. Daytime highs are expected to hover around the low 60s, and some light breezes will stick around through the rest of our weekend.
The beginning of the week will be nice and dry, with daily highs in the low 60s. It should be nice and sunny for most of Monday and Tuesday. We will see a change in our weather pattern Tuesday night. That's when a chance of rain will work its way back into our forecast, and that chance will stick with us into next weekend.
Our daytime highs next week will steadily climb as we make our way through next week, peaking in the mid-60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Our temperatures are expected to drop back into the low 60s by next Saturday.