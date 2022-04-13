WALLULA, Wash. -
A viewer sent us a video of small funnel clouds forming in Wallula.
Meteorologist Monty Webb says these funnel clouds are cold air funnel clouds.
Webb says the cold air funnels happen after a system has moved through with cold air aloft at a higher elevation.
He says the cold air aloft creates instability in the atmosphere that causes the air to rise.
Winds near the ground begin to rotate as air moves upward to the base of the cloud.
Webb says the funnel begins to stretch out as it moves upward, spinning faster and faster.
Webb says the cold air funnels are not like tornadic funnel clouds and usually happen during the spring.
Webb says the cold air funnels rarely ever touch the ground but become weak land spouts that cause EF-0 level tornado damage.
The National Weather Service says EF-0 level tornados have winds up to 85 miles per hour.
NWS says it is not necessary to issue tornado warnings for cold air funnels since it is rare it makes it to the ground and becomes a tornado.
NWS says it will issue a Special Weather Statement when cold air funnels have been reported but will not issue a Tornado Warning unless a funnel will touch down.
More information about cold air funnels and how they are formed can be found on the World Meteorological Organization's website.
