Patchy fog this morning could give us a few icy spots on bridges and overpasses. Mostly sunny and cool this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 20s, mid-upper 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 40s.
An upper-level ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern as it continues to set off the coast. This is producing a subsidence inversion over the Pacific northwest and resulting in patchy morning freezing fog. We could see a little more fog and low clouds each morning through Wednesday. Highs in the low 40s and low in the teens-20s. A weak "back door" cold front will drop south out of Canada late Wednesday night-early Thursday morning. Most of the moisture and energy with this front will slide well east of the viewing area. Only the far northeast corner has a slight chance for a few flurries Wednesday night. Thursday will be a bit breezy behind the front with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.
Our cold and dry weather pattern continues Friday through Sunday afternoon with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens. We could see some patchy late night and early morning fog develop over the weekend. Another weak front arrives Sunday night-Monday morning. This will be a Pacific front so it may have enough moisture after crossing the Cascades for a few flurries Monday morning.
