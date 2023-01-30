Mostly sunny and cold this morning with temperatures in the single digits-low teens, mid 20s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 30s. Increasing clouds this evening/night with a slight chance for a stray flurry by early Tuesday morning.
A large ridge of high pressure is sitting of the west coast of the U.S. and Canada. This is providing the Pacific Northwest with a cold northerly flow allowing modified arctic air to spill into the region with temperatures today a good 10-15 degrees below average. Several weak disturbances will drop south into the region with the first one providing the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys a slight chance (10%) of a stray flurry early tomorrow morning between 2-3 AM. The other disturbance will bring with them maybe a flurry or sprinkle during the afternoon and evening. Most areas will remain dry. Highs warm a little Tuesday into the mid 30s and lows in the 20s.
Mostly dry weather will prevail through the end of the with temperatures slowly warming into the mid 40s by Friday. An upper-level system approaches the Pacific Northwest on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for some light mountain snow with snow levels climbing 3,500 ft. Lower elevations east of the Cascades should remain dry. Partly cloudy and warmer Saturday with highs in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the 30s. A slightly stronger front arrives Sunday afternoon/evening with a chance for scattered showers and highs in the 40s.
