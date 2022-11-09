Clear dry and cold tonight with light winds 5-8 mph overnight low temperatures in the chilly teens and 20s.
More sunshine and cool temperatures for Thursday daytime highs in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. A slight chance of overnight patchy fog developing in the area with lows in the teens and 20s.
Increasing Clouds Friday and Saturday with a chance of snow showers in the Mountains Saturday morning everyone else will remain dry and cold with temperatures running 10-15 degrees below average.
Models are suggesting a weather system moving in Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning with possible snow accumulation in the lower elevations...It’s a little early but we will be monitoring this system closely.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday Night... Clear and Chilly... 22
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, AM Patchy Fog... 42/21
Veterans Day... Increasing Clouds AM Patchy Fog... 38/25
Saturday... Partly Cloudy... 40/23
Sunday... Partly/Mostly Sunny... 39/24
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 39/23
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 40/22
Yakima
Wednesday Night... Clear and Chilly... 17
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 41/20
Veterans Day... Increasing Clouds... 38/21
Saturday... Partly Cloudy... 40/20
Sunday... Partly/Mostly Sunny... 39/21
Monday... Mostly Sunny... 39/20
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 40/19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.