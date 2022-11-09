Clear dry and cold tonight with light winds 5-8 mph overnight low temperatures in the chilly teens and 20s. 

More sunshine and cool temperatures for Thursday daytime highs in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. A slight chance of overnight patchy fog developing in the area with lows in the teens and 20s. 

Increasing Clouds Friday and Saturday with a chance of snow showers in the Mountains Saturday morning everyone else will remain dry and cold with temperatures running 10-15 degrees below average. 

Models are suggesting a weather system moving in Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning with possible snow accumulation in the lower elevations...It’s a little early but we will be monitoring this system closely. 

Tri-Cities 

Wednesday Night... Clear and Chilly... 22 

Thursday...  Mostly Sunny, AM Patchy Fog... 42/21 

Veterans Day... Increasing Clouds AM Patchy Fog... 38/25 

Saturday...  Partly Cloudy... 40/23 

Sunday... Partly/Mostly Sunny... 39/24 

Monday... Mostly Sunny... 39/23 

Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 40/22 

Yakima 

Wednesday Night... Clear and Chilly... 17 

Thursday...  Mostly Sunny... 41/20 

Veterans Day... Increasing Clouds... 38/21 

Saturday...  Partly Cloudy... 40/20 

Sunday... Partly/Mostly Sunny... 39/21 

Monday... Mostly Sunny... 39/20 

Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 40/19 

 