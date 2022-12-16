Happy Fri-Yay!!!
Cloudy, cold and patchy freezing fog today with a slight chance for a few stray flurries. Morning temperatures in the teens-20s, mid 20s by noon and holding steady through the afternoon.
Air Stagnation Advisory - Yakima Valley... Until Friday 3 PM
- Poor Air Quality at Times
- Burn Ban
- Use of Wood Burning Stoves/Fireplaces if it's your only source of heat and you have a waiver
High pressure will keep the low clouds and patchy freezing fog hanging around through Saturday. A weak disturbance will drop south Sunday in the northwesterly flow and give us a slight chance for some light snow. Accumulation will be light with most areas only receiving a dusting...
Light Snow... Sunday
- Cascade Passes: 1-3"
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys, Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities): Dusting
- Foothills (Pendleton, Walla Walla): 0.5 to maybe 2"
- Blues: 1-4"
- Spokane-Pullman: 1" or less
Monday looks mainly dry with a slight chance for a few flurries, highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens. A stronger weather system arrives Tuesday through Wednesday morning with potential of moderate to heavy mountain snow in the mountains with the heaviest falling in the Cascades. Low-level accumulation is still tricky to forecast this far out, but we could see anywhere from .05 to 3" by Wednesday morning. We will need to fine tune the forecast on Monday. Highs in the low-mid 20s and lows in the teens.
A warm front will be approaching the region on Thursday and could set up some warm overrunning of the surface based cold air. If this happens, we would likely see a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Highs warm into the upper 20s and lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Models are suggesting a little warming trend for Christmas weekend with highs climbing into the 30s and lows in the 20s.
