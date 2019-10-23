Your Wednesday night is going to get a little chilly, with overnight lows getting down into the 30s in Tri-Cities. Other than that, we're expecting a pretty calm evening with clear skies and calm winds.
Looking to Thursday, we'll still be in the 30s by 8:00 AM, so you'll need a jacket as you head out the door in the morning. It's looking to warm up to the mid-60s, with sunny skies and calm winds. It should be a nice day.
On Friday, we start to see the winds pick up as a cold front begins to move through the region. We'll watch for wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour in Tri-Cities on Friday. Daytime highs will be nice and warm in the 70s, before we see a big drop in the temperature for the weekend.
Be prepared for overnight lows to dip down below freezing with daytime highs well below average in the 50s for the weekend and into early next week. The good news is that it's looking to be sunny and calm, it will just get cold.