Mostly clear and cold tonight with widespread frost in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and the foothills of the Blues. Cold Canadian air arrives tonight with temperatures dropping into the teens and 20s brrr its going to be cold tonight.
Sunny and cooler tomorrow with daytime highs near 40 and lows again in the teens and 20s.
Dry cold weather will continue into the weekend and 1st part of next week. Temperatures running a good 10-15 degrees below average. Frost will persist throughout the region through Thursday night/ Friday morning. We could see fog developing this weekend in the Kittitas Valley.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday Night... Mostly Cloudy, Breezy... 26
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny and Chilly... 42/20
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Cold... 39/20
Friday... Partly Sunny, AM Patchy Fog... 38/22
Saturday... Partly Sunny, AM Patchy Fog... 38/22
Sunday... Partly Sunny, AM Patchy Fog... 39/23
Monday... Partly Sunny... 39/24
Yakima
Tuesday Night... Mostly Clear, Frost...18
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny and Chilly... 41/17
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Cold... 38/18
Friday... Partly Sunny... 36/18
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 36/19
Sunday... Partly Sunny,... 38/19
Monday... Partly Sunny... 39/20
