A few scattered morning showers then becoming windy and dry this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s-40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-near 60.
A warm front is currently lifting north across eastern WA. This will quickly be followed by a cold front later this morning with a chance for scattered showers. The best chance will be along and to the east of Hwy 395. Most showers should be pushing into the Blues by noon with just a few lingering showers in the foothills until early afternoon. Winds will be increasing by midday with gusts 20-30 mph and even stronger in the Kittitas Valley gusting 30-40 mph by afternoon. Snow levels start out this morning at 3-4,000 ft with a light snow or rain/snow in the mountain passes. This will change to light rain showers as the snow levels climb to 5-6,000 ft.
Another frontal system arrives tomorrow afternoon/evening with an increasing chance for showers and gusty winds after 4 PM. Snow levels should drop to pass levels with 3-8" accumulation possible. A few leftover showers are possible early Wednesday morning then clearing afternoon skies. Highs in the mid 50s-near 60 and lows in the 30s. In between systems on Thursday with dry weather, highs near 60s and lows in the 30s.
Increasing clouds Friday as the next Pacific front pushes into the coast with showers developing overnight. Leftover showers early Saturday morning, then afternoon clearing with highs near 60s and lows mid 30s-low 40s. The active pattern continues Sunday afternoon through Monday with scattered showers and gusty winds.
