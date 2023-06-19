A few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms until 10 PM with evening temperatures in the 60s. Mostly cloudy tonight with overnight lows in the mid-upper 40s. Partly cloudy, breezy and a slight chance for stray showers or a thunderstorm tomorrow. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
A disturbance rotating around a low in Alberta will swing through WA tomorrow morning producing showers along the east slopes of the Cascades, Kittitas Valley and even a few showers after 7-8 AM in the Yakima Valley. We will also see an upper slowly moving across the Pacific Northwest through tomorrow evening, providing us with enough instability for hit or miss showers/t-storms during the afternoon-evening. The best chance for thunderstorms will be in the Cascades and Blues tomorrow afternoon. Winds will continue to be breezy-windy tomorrow with gusts 20-25 mph. Cooler temperatures and higher humidity are helping to keep the fire danger down. With that said, the gusty winds will make fighting any active fires a little more difficult.
The low weakens and lifts northeast Wednesday with just a slight chance for a few stray showers in the Cascades and East Slopes. Everyone else should remain dry and a little warmer with highs in the mid-upper 70s and lows in the 40s. An upper-level low develops off the northern coast of CA Wednesday night-Thursday producing a few mountain showers. Temperatures will warm into the 80s with a southerly flow over the region.
High pressure begins to build into the region Friday continuing the warming trend into the weekend with highs climbing into the mid 80s-low 90s. The pressure gradient tightens Friday afternoon resulting in breezy winds through Saturday. A cut-off low will develop over central CA Sunday, and most of the energy should remain to our south. However, models are suggesting a slight chance for stray showers/t-storms over the southern Blues of OR. Monday looks sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s and lows in the upper 50s-low 60s.
