Happy Fri-Yay!
Mostly cloudy, breezy and scattered showers today. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 50s, mid-upper 50s by noon and afternoon highs near 60.
The upper-level low is currently moving through Oregon and on its way towards northern Idaho tomorrow. This will keep scattered showers over the region until 8-9 PM. The strongest winds today will be in the Kittitas Valley with gusts 30-35 MPH and everyone else should see gusts 20-25 MPH. Saturday looks quiet for most of the day until an upper-level disturbance moving through OR triggers afternoon and evening showers/t-storms in the Blues. There is a slight chance that one or two stray showers slide off the Blues and into the foothill between 4-7 PM. [Partly sunny and below average temperatures continue with highs in the mid 60s-near 70.
A weather disturbance arrives Sunday night-Monday bringing us scattered showers with highs in the mid-upper 60s. High pressure returns Tuesday afternoon and will continue to build over the Pacific Northwest through Friday. This will result in a nice warming trend with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s by the end of next week.
River levels continue to run high, but at time no flooding is expected (in the viewing area) and water levels should begin to drop on most rivers this weekend.
