Increasing clouds tonight and overnight lows in the 50s-near 60s. Light rain at times tomorrow morning then mostly cloudy with a few showers during the afternoon and evening. Much cooler Thursday with highs in the 60s-low 70s.
An upper-level low is currently dropping south along the coast of Vancouver Island and spreading rain into the Puget Sound. The low will be over the Olympic Peninsula by early Thursday morning sending light rain east of the Cascades between 4-10 AM. As the low tracks south, the rain will change to scattered showers by midday. Temperatures Thursday will provide us a taste of fall with highs in the 60s-low 70s. Wrap around showers are possible overnight Thursday into Friday morning as the low moves into northern California. Clearing Friday afternoon should allow temperatures to warm into the upper 70s-low 80s.
The upper low will remain in northern CA Saturday-Sunday and could send a stray shower into the southern OR Blues. Everyone else should remain dry with and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Monday a weak upper-level disturbance will move east along the WA/BC border producing breezy winds and scattered showers. The showers will be limited to the Cascades and across northern WA. Mainly dry conditions elsewhere and a little cooler with highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
Dry weather and cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Another weather system arrives Wednesday with a better chance for showers across the region with highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
